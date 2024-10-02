Kolar KMF unit used to supply ghee first to TTD

Kolar: Famous for silk, milk and gold, Kolar district is also renowned for its high-quality ghee. The district has long been a major supplier of milk and ghee, including providing the first milk shipments to soldiers across the state and ghee to the sacred Tirupati Thimmappa temple. Recently, however, controversy over the use of beef fat and fish oil in the ghee used for preparing Tirupati laddus has led to a ban on the laddu in many temples across India, resulting in increased demand for the pure Nandini ghee produced in Kolar.

Kolar Dairy, operated by KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation), produces 1.2 tons of pure ghee daily, sourced from the 12 lakh liters of milk it receives from farmers each day. Of this, around 6 lakh packets of milk and 1-2 lakh packets of yogurt are also processed, along with milk powder and other dairy products. The Nandini ghee produced here is known for its purity and follows a strict production process.

Ghee production involves four key steps: initially, the milk collected from farmers contains 4% fat, which is heated to separate the cream with 40% fat content. This cream is then churned into butter with 82.5% fat. Finally, when the butter is heated, it transforms into ghee with 100% fat content. To ensure the quality and longevity of the ghee, it is heated to 118°C, which preserves its flavor and keeps it fresh for at least nine months.

Kolar Dairy has been a trusted supplier of ghee to Tirupati temple for many years. Before ghee is dispatched, it undergoes rigorous testing in labs in Bengaluru and Kolar to ensure it meets the required standards. The ghee is transported in tankers that are carefully cleaned and dried before loading, and workers follow strict hygiene protocols, including refraining from wearing slippers during the process.

An examiner accompanies each ghee shipment to Tirupati, where it is further tested in a lab before being accepted for use in temple rituals. In the past, Kolar ghee has never been rejected, underscoring its high quality and purity.

As the controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu persists, the demand for Kolar’s pure Nandini ghee has surged. KMF has confirmed that Nandini ghee from Kolar will soon be supplied to Tirupati temple, ensuring that devotees can once again enjoy the sacred laddu made with pure ingredients.