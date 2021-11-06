KPCC chief DK Shivakumar demands fuel price reduction by Rs 25

Bengaluru: The Union and State governments should cutdown petrol and diesel prices by at least Rs 25 a litre and bring down the price of LPG cylinder refill to Rs 500 if they are really interested in reducing the burden on citizens, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president D K Shivakumar.



After taking part in a thanksgiving rally following Congress victory in the by-election in Hangal on Friday, Shivakumar told reporters that he supported Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's demand for further reduction in excise duty on diesel, petrol and cooking gas.

"During the UPA government BJP leaders had demanded Rs 50 reduction in petrol price for litre," he reminded and pointed out that the Union government is collecting Rs 35 to 40 as excise duty on fuel. The excise duties should be further reduced and the domestic prices of petrol and diesel and other petroleum products must be further reduced.

"The recent by-electon result has made an impact on the ruling BJP government. It is because of reverses suffered by the Modi government that the prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced overnight by Rs 10," Shivakumar said.

The State Congress chief said that the by-elections were not any reflection on the government's performance. "The governments had raked in huge sums of money even when the crude prices were the lowest in the international market. Why can't they be further reduced," Shivakumar asked the ruling government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were rattled by the by-election results. Shivakumar said, "The prices of petrol and diesel have been marginally reduced. If the prices of essential commodities, edible oil, LPG, steel, cement and iron are not reduced and steps taken to curb inflation, similar results are in store."

The Congress completely believed in the people and the voters have supported the party because all sections of people, farmers, street vendors and even housewives were angry with the government for burdening them. The Modi government as well as the State government completely failed in handling the Covid pandemic effectively and ignored the citizens when they were suffering, he said.

He added, the Congress had won in Maski by-election earlier by 31,000 votes despite suffering a narrow defeat in Belagavi Lok Sabha by-election. "We have snatched the Hangal seat held by BJP and they won in JD(S) held Sindagi. Didn't the Chief Minister claim that he was the son-in-law of Hanagal and he along with his all cabinet ministers camped in the constituency for over a week. Has he forgotten all that."

In a tweet, he stated, "Our win in Hanagal is the show of confidence in Congress Party's vision for which I have thanked the people earlier as well. This outpouring of love and warmth by the people of Shiggaon is special and is our biggest strength."