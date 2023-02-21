KSRTC Ambari Utsav bus

KSRTC has named these new Volvo vehicles as "Ambari Utsav" and the tag line "Celebration of Journey," which was selected through a competition among the public. These vehicles are planned to be operated on various routes such as Kundapur - Bangalore, Mangalore – Poona, Bangalore – Secunderabad, Bangalore – Hyderabad, Bangalore – Ernakulam, Bangalore – Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore – Trichur, and Bangalore – Panaji.

The Volvo BS-VI 9600s Multi-Axle Sleeper vehicles are 15 meters long and have following key features such as 40 berths in 2x1 Configuration with best-in-class head room for superior comfort to passengers both in sleeping and sitting position. The KSRTC Volvo-9600s is a vehicle built on a strong Scandinavian design tradition of safety, environmental concern and quality. The front of the KSRTC Volvo-9600s model vehicle is part of an aerodynamic masterpiece, complementing to reduce air drag in high-speed operations, leading to fuel savings.

KSRTC Volvo-9600s vehicle with newly designed panoramic windows gives the passengers the glory of a panoramic view. The vehicle has good performance as well as luxurious qualities, the V-shaped head-lights add a unique elegance to the grandeur of the exterior of the vehicle. The new improved PX suspension provides steering stability and handling which enhances the ride experience. The vehicle has enhanced stability and control with an electronic braking system including ABS, engine brake, hill start assist, integrated hydrodynamic retarder and Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC).

Apart from the launch of new vehicles, KSRTC has undertaken several programmes for the welfare of its staff. The Corporation has taken up the renovation of its old body vehicles at its Regional Workshops and Divisional Workshops and so far, 250 vehicles have been renovated and put into operation.

Furthermore, KSRTC is planning to induct 600 Karnataka Sarige Buses during the next three months to provide sufficient and well-equipped transport facilities to rural area passengers. The Corporation is currently operating one prototype electric bus and plans to induct 50 electric buses on intercity routes by March-2023. Additionally, the Corporation aims to induct 350 electric vehicles in a phased manner to provide well-equipped transport facilities.