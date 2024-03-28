KSRTC charges Rs 444 for four parrots!

Bengaluru: The state owned KSRTC charged Rs 444 for four lovebirds (parrots) for transporting from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The whopping fare went viral in social media on Wednesday . According to officials grandma and little girl bought lovebirds and travelled to Mysore at 8 am on Wednesday. The two were given free tickets under Shakti Yojana. However, four parrots which they were taking along were ticketed at a price of Rs 444, which is Rs 111 for one.

Passengers also captured and shared the scene of grandmother and granddaughter sitting in the middle of the bus seat with lovebirds.

More importantly, the ticket price has attracted everyone’s attention.

The grandmother and granddaughter were treated as adults and given free travel tickets by the conductor under Shakti Yojana.

The lovebirds were treated as ‘children’ and given tickets of Rs 444. As per KSRTC rules, passengers have to buy half ticket for pets and birds they carry with them. Passengers who do not buy tickets for their pets are levied a fine of 10 per cent on the ticket price of their journey.

KSRTC officials said that if the conductor does not issue half the ticket, there is a possibility of filing a criminal case and suspending the conductor for misappropriation of KSRTC funds.