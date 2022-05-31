KSRTC joins hands with WHO to create awareness on tobacco

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transportation (KSRTC) held World No Tobacco Day Program in collaboration with the State Tobacco Control Board and the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Kempegowda Bus Station, Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Under the theme "Tobacco is Fatal to Environment", KSRTC has joined hands with WHO in bringing awareness and impacts of tobacco consumption to the general public by organising the programme across its Divisions. While the Driver, Conductor and other staff and public were made aware of the ill effects of consuming tobacco, pan masala, cigarette and other smoking issues during the programme.

The transport corporation had carried out free health check-up for the KSRTC employees and to the general public at KBS. Through Video and audio aids, Awareness was carried out through the monitors provided at the bus station, as well as exhibited photographs to create awareness on harmful effects of tobacco to humans from tobacco consumption. Pamphlets were distributed along with announcement made through Public address System at the bus station to inform public, passengers and staff. The Smoking banned' banners have already been displayed in all public places, such as bus stops, offices, units, regional workshops and canteen in KSRTC premises. Also Rs 200 fine is being levied. During the year 2021-22, around Rs1,27,560 have been collected as penalty for violation, stated KSRTC, PRO, Latha. During the event, Anil Kumar M, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer and Chandrasekhar H C, Divisional Controller, Kempegowda Bus Station, and Prabhakar, Project Manager, State Tobacco Control Board, Department of Health and Family Welfare and others were present.