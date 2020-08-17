KSRTC to operate special services to Kerala for Onam

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate special Onam services to Kerala starting August 24, an official said on Monday.

"KSRTC will operate special services to Kerala state on the occasion of Onam festival from August 24th till September 6th," said the official. The special services will be operated from Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Two-way services to 10 Kerala destinations will be operated from Bengaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Palghat and Thiruvananthapuram among others. Similarly, three destinations will be served from Mysuru.

Meanwhile, all those interested in travelling to Kerala have to register themselves on Jagratha portal and the proof of it has to be produced to KSRTC officials before boarding a bus.

Similarly, all passengers arriving in Karnataka from other states have to register with the Seva Sindhu portal. Normal operations of the road transport corporation have been disrupted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

KSRTC operates services in 17 of the 30 districts across the state to Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The corporation has about 8,650 buses and ferries around 30 lakh passengers daily in normal circumstances.