K’taka Cong to name Gram Panchayats after Gandhi

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday decided to name the Gram Panchayat offices after Mahatma Gandhi. The decision was taken on the suggestion of Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala during a protest rally at the Freedom Park here.

The party had organised the protest against replacing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with the new rural employment scheme ‘Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

The Congress leaders alleged that removing a law named after Mahatma Gandhi that guaranteed jobs to the rural populace was akin to killing the noble soul again.

As the Congress leaders were getting ready to march towards Lok Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Surjewala made his thought public to name the Gram Panchayats after Mahatma Gandhi and requested the state government to consider his suggestion.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar quickly approved it.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “Now we have decided that all Gram Panchayat in Karnataka will be named after Mahatma Gandhi.

Our party has taken this decision at the Freedom Park to eternalise Gandhiji’s name.

In the coming days, all the Panchayats will be called Mahatma Gandhi Gram Panchayat.”