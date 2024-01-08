Live
K’taka Minister says Belagavi belonged to Maha before Independence, stirs controversy
Karnataka BJP has demanded resignation of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar following her statement that border district Belagavi belonged to Maharashtra before Independence.
Hebbalkar had issued the statement while attending the Sixth Kannada Convention organised at Karadga Village in Belagavi District on Sunday. While describing the rich history of Kannada language and Karnataka state, Hebbalkar had stated that Belagavi was part of Maharashtra before Independence and this stirred up a controversy. Her video in this regard has also gone viral on social media.
BJP MLA SR Vishwanath reacting to the controversial statement demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shunt Hebbalkar out of the Cabinet.
“Long ago, Belagavi was unified into the state of Karnataka. It is unfortunate that Minister Hebbalkar issued such a statement for vote bank politics. Hebbalkar has insulted 6.5 crore Kannada people. Belagavi belongs to Karnataka and that is why the government organises the Assembly session in Belagavi,” he said.
Former Dy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan stated that Karnataka was ruled by many kingdoms earlier and the state came into existence after unification.
“At this stage, there is no necessity to go backwards. This is a political statement which is not required at this point of time. Belagavi belongs to Karnataka and there should not be any political conspiracy in this regard. The statement by Minister Hebbalkar won’t get support either from Kannada or Maratha people,” he stated.