K'taka polls: Is JD(S) cosying up to BJP in its battle for survival?

Bengaluru: The bitter defeat of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil by an independent in the 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha polls and that of former PM HD Deve Gowda in Tumakuru by a BJP MP appeared to point towards the JD(S)'s waning sway over the Vokkaliga community, leaving it in a vulnerable position of salvaging its fortunes by "aligning" with either one of the two national parties.

On Friday, at the Mandya milk union opening of the second-largest dairy in Karnataka, while Union home and cooperatives minister Amit Shah was the chief guest, all eyes were on former PM and JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda who was also invited as a "special guest" and praised the Union minister for his "efficient and effective" management of the cooperative sector.

The 89-year-old veteran politician, in fact, gave it a "personal" touch by suggesting that Shah was quite patient and gave utmost respect to his son and Holenarsipura MLA, HD Revanna, when the latter had met the Union minister to discuss certain issues related to Hassan, leading to rumours of two parties having a "soft corner" for each other. Gowda's praise was backed and endorsed by Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Nath Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri mutt, who called Shah the second iron man after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

However, Gowda himself dismissed the praise as "apolitical" and even his own legislators suggested there was no "aligning" of ideas between the parties.

"It is a battle of survival in Old Mysuru region. We are not willing to sacrifice our political identity by aligning with either of the two national parties. Gowda's praise of Shah was limited to the latter's work in the cooperatives ministry. After all, Shah is a guest of the state and Gowda is a former PM who gives utmost respect to dignitaries," said Maddur JD(S) MLA and Gowda's extended kin DC Thamanna.

Meanwhile, for the BJP, keeping the JD(S) in good stead is said to be a backup plan if it fails to secure a complete majority. Former JD(S) turncoat and current BJP minister K Gopalaiah admits that Gowda's presence at a government event helps the party keep the dominant Vokkaligas happy.