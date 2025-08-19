Land dispute ends in fratricide in Kolar

Hubballi: In a shocking incident stemming from a long-standing land dispute, a man was brutally murdered by his younger brother with a sword in Ramapura village of Bangarpet taluk, Kolar district, on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Chalapati alias Venkatachalapati (50), while the accused is his younger brother Muniraj (40), who lives in an adjacent house. According to police, the crime occurred around 6:30 am when Chalapati had gone to feed his cattle. Muniraj allegedly followed him to the shed and attacked him with a sword, fatally striking him on the head before surrendering to police.

The murder is the culmination of years of bitter dispute over ancestral property. Several panchayats had earlier attempted to resolve the quarrel, and even a court case was pending. Recently, a compromise was reportedly reached in the presence of village elders, where Muniraj was paid ₹35 lakh as settlement. However, tensions continued to simmer between the brothers.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Chalapati walking to the shed, followed shortly by Muniraj, who then locked himself inside after the killing. After the attack, Muniraj himself phoned the police and confessed. He has since been taken into custody and booked for murder at Budikote police station.

Police teams, including KGF SP Shivanshu Rajput and an FSL squad, visited the scene to collect evidence. Meanwhile, grief and anger gripped Chalapati’s family. His wife Narayannamma and sister Sunandamma alleged that the killing was not solely Muniraj’s act but part of a larger conspiracy involving other individuals. They claimed Muniraj had even threatened to eliminate more family members after murdering his elder brother.