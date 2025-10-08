Language embodies life of a community, not just communication’

Mangaluru: Language is not merely a means of communication but the very essence of a community’s existence, said Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy Chairman Umar U.H., emphasising the need to preserve and nurture mother tongues to keep cultures alive.

He was speaking after presiding over the Beary Language Day celebration organised by the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy in collaboration with the Kalladka Murabail Union at the Kalladka Museum. “A community remains vibrant only when its language continues to grow organically through everyday use and cultural expression,” he observed.

The event was inaugurated by scholar Abdul Razak Anantady, who released a special brochure marking the occasion. Several dignitaries, including Bantwal Beary Foundation President P.A. Rahim, Bantwal Taluk Jamath President Muhammad Hanif Goltamajalu, and Jamiatul Falah President Abbas Ali B.M., were present. Other participants included Dr. Juveria Mufida, writer and dentist; Akbar Ali, President of the Dakshina Kannada Teachers’ Coordination Forum; and Imtiyaz Ahmad, General Secretary of the United Empowerment Association.