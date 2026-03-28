Lecturer proposes to female student, thrashed

Bengaluru An incident involving inappropriate behaviour has come to light at a medical college located near T. Begur and Tippagondanahalli in Nelamangala taluk.

Abdul, a 40-year-old lecturer originally from Nelamangala who was teaching microbiology, allegedly declared his love to a female student during an ongoing class, which led to a physical confrontation.

The lecturer made a romantic proposal to the student right inside the college classroom. Students, along with the female student herself, then reportedly used slippers to assault him. Scenes of the lecturer being chased and severely beaten have gone viral on social media platforms, triggering widespread public outrage over his conduct.

The lecturer reportedly offered chocolate to the student while proposing, and accusations of misconduct towards her have also surfaced. Students later pursued and attacked the lecturer within the medical college campus. After being beaten, Abdul fled the spot but was subsequently taken into custody by Nelamangala rural police for further investigation.