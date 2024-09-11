Local Innovator Sets World Record with Revolutionary Binoculars

Parkala (Udupi district): R. Manohar, a binocular maker from Parkala, has achieved global recognition by creating a groundbreaking portable binocular with variable magnification, earning him a place in the British World Records. His invention, which can be dismantled into three parts for easy portability, has been hailed as a major leap forward in optical technology.



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Manohar explained the features of his record-breaking invention, which has a range of up to two kilometres and variable magnification. He emphasised its potential applications in security, suggesting that it could be used by agencies to assess the damage inflicted on targets by soldiers during combat operations.

Manohar’s first creation, a binocular with a magnification range of 200-240x, uses a binoviewer and coaxial erecting lens system. Completed in June of this year, this model is four feet long, weighs two kilogrammes, and can view objects located up to 10 kilometres away. His second model, with a magnification range of 40-60x, is 1.5 feet long and has a viewing range of three to four kilometres.

Both designs have earned Manohar widespread acclaim. In July, the World Book of Records in London acknowledged his innovation with a letter of appreciation. Additionally, Manohar has filed for patents for his binoculars and is awaiting confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records for another potential title.

Reflecting on his journey, Manohar recalled how his passion for optics began early. When he was in 6th grade, he would read his older brother’s physics textbooks, sparking his lifelong interest in creating binoculars. Now 58, Manohar revealed that his high-precision binoculars, which cost between ₹35,000 and ₹85,000, can rival the performance of models sold for over ₹4 lakh in the market.

This significant breakthrough could revolutionise the binocular industry, offering a more affordable and high-quality option for consumers.