Longest total lunar eclipse since 2022 to be visible across India on Sep 7-8

Bengaluru: The longest total lunar eclipse visible from India since 2022 will occur on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, astronomers said. They added that this is the first time since July 27, 2018, that an entire total lunar eclipse can be observed from all parts of the country.

“You will have to wait till December 31, 2028, for the next one,” said Divya Oberoi, chair of the Public Outreach & Education Committee (POEC) of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI) and Associate Professor at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune.

Eclipses are rare and do not occur every full or new moon because the Moon’s orbit is inclined about 5 degrees to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, Oberoi explained.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. The penumbral eclipse will begin at 8.58 pm on September 7, according to a press note issued by POEC.

“The inner dark shadow of the Earth is called the umbra, and the faint outer shadow is the penumbra. As the Moon enters the umbra, we first see a partial eclipse,” Oberoi said.

Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of Science, Communication, Public Outreach and Education (SCOPE) Section, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said the penumbral eclipse, when the Moon is covered by Earth’s lighter penumbral shadow, is difficult to detect with the unaided eye and requires binoculars or a telescope.

“But the partial eclipse, in which Earth’s umbral shadow covers a portion of the Moon, can be easily seen with the unaided eye,” he added.

Unlike solar eclipses, observing a total lunar eclipse does not require special equipment and is safe with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope, Mohan noted. The partial phase can be observed from 9.57 pm on September 7.

“The Moon turns a striking coppery-red when it is fully inside the umbra. This happens because red sunlight passes through Earth’s thin atmosphere and illuminates the Moon, while the blue part of the light gets scattered in the daytime sky,” said B S Shylaja, former Director at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. Shylaja added that the exact shade will depend on atmospheric conditions.

The total eclipse phase is expected to begin at 11.01 pm. “The Moon will be fully eclipsed from 11.01 pm to 12.23 am—a duration of 82 minutes. The partial phase ends at 1.26 am, and the eclipse concludes at 2.25 am on September 8,” Mohan said. Many astronomy institutions, amateur clubs, and other organisations are hosting public viewing events, with some offering live streams of the eclipse. “POEC has collected information about public event locations in India, livestream links, and more on a single webpage at https://bit.ly/eclipseindia for everyone’s convenience,” said Mohan, who is also the co-chair of POEC. In India, lunar eclipses are linked to several superstitions, with people often avoiding food, water, and physical activity, fearing “poisoning or negative energy.” Some even believe eclipses are “harmful to pregnant women and their unborn children”.

However, astronomers say lunar eclipses are merely shadow phenomena, understood long before Aryabhata’s time, and “pose no risk to people or animals.”

“Unfortunately, certain non-scientific beliefs have led to unfortunate incidents during past eclipses, underscoring the need for scientific awareness. It is perfectly safe to go outside and eat while enjoying this magnificent celestial spectacle,” said Mohan.