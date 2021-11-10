Madikeri: Kodagu to have another elephant camp

Madikeri: The forest department is all set to establish a third elephant camp in Kodagu district in Athur reserve forest beside Harangi reservoir. The district already has elephant camps at Mathogodu in Ponnampet taluk and Dubare in Kushalnagar taluk. The third one is coming up in Kushalnagar taluk.

The proposed one is the third in the district and ninth in the State and will also become another tourism spot

in Kodagu. The forest officials initiated tender process for project works worth Rs 70 lakh.

The decision came after an expert committee appointed by the State government to probe unnatural death of elephants in camps suggested that the number of elephants in each camp should not exceed 15. When the committee inspected Dubare camp, they found it crammed with 32 elephants including calves.

The committee members expressed concern over state of the affairs at the camps and suggested setting up of more. Following this, the State government approved the project on February 21. The forest officials plan to use 15 acres of tree park near Harangi reservoir. The department would use funds from Compensatory

Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

In the first stage, officials plan to construct basic infrastructure facilities such as quarters for mahouts and Kavadis, sheds for elephants to feed, food stock room, dispensary etc. In the second stage, officials would take up all the other works.

Earlier the officials decided to establish elephant camp beside Chiklihole reservoir near Nanjarayapatna. But following opposition from villagers the idea was dropped. Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer

Ananya Kumar told The Hans India that the work would begin soon after rain stops.

It is said that if 15 elephants are shifted to Harangi camp the burden on Dubare elephant camp would ease greatly.



