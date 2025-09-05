Mahadayi river dispute hearing at various stages

Bengaluru: The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal are at various levels of hearing, according to National Water Mission Director N Ashok Babu. He was delivering the keynote address at the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) India CSR and Sustainability Awards here.

According to the FKCCI press release, the director said that the Tungabhadra Board at Hospet is working to regulate supply of water, power and maintenance of Tungabhadra Dam. The Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal, Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and Kaveri Water Disputes Tribunal wherein Karnataka is involved, the awards have been finalised, the statement said.