'Man-Eater' Tigress Captured In Karnataka

The tigress suspected to have killed two estate labourers of a family in south Kodagu over the course of 15 hours was apprehended by Forest Department personnel on Tuesday. At Churikadu in K Badaga village, the huge cat killed Jenukuruba community members Chetan (18) and Raju (65). The incidents had spread fear among the local population.

The man-eater, which is between the ages of 11 and 13, was captured by 150 armed foresters, including employees from outside the district, four trained elephants, and skilled veterinarians. She has been transported to the Mysuru rescue facility. Around lunchtime, at the Nanachi Gate of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve near Kutta, foresters from the Virajpet and Nagarahole Wildlife Divisions successfully overcame the huge cat.

While numerous teams of foresters searched a large region, the mahouts of the tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Ashwathamma, Bheema, and Ganesh involved in the operation scouted acres of coffee estates in the forest borders. Deputy Range Forest Officer Ranjan and his team tranquillized the wild animal while riding atop an elephant.

According to Gopal KP, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Nagarahole Wildlife Division, the tigress has injury marks on her body, especially her legs, which could be the consequence of a territorial dispute. At Veeranahosahalli, the captive tigress had previously received identification.