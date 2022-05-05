Man faces animal cruelty charge for killing calf

Bengaluru: A 64-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly injured and killinghis male calf. A police complaint has been lodged with the Thalaghattapurapolice station and the incident has reportedly occurred around 7:00 PM on Monday (May 2nd) at Adarsh Layout, Ganigarapalya.

According to the statementgiven by Susan Timothy, a welfare volunteer, a life-coach and mental health expert, on Tuesday (May 3rd),the police have booked the accused, under section 429 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"The 64-year-old man (Nagraj)tied the calf to a pole and repeatedly hit it with a log. Soon after this, he struck the calf with one huge blow on the head and it died on the spot. It was bleeding from the nose and other areas when I examined the carcass.The man's family claimed that he was mentally ill and were prepared with relevant medical reports," says Susan.

"I haven't received any updates regarding the case as Harish, an officer from SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) decided to take it over. However, I've been getting several harassment calls as people believe that I abandoned the case although I haven't. Most of the volunteers or welfare workers are being misused as some animal officers try to get attention for such cases related to animal cruelty and the justice is never served," she adds.

"The only way for SPCA to function efficiently is to dissolve the present body and elect fresh members. It should include people who are passionate about doing their bit to the society. Although the authorities know that the SPCA needs to be streamlined, it has been least of their concerns as working for the voiceless requires compassion and a sense of purpose. Currently, SPCA has politicians and their own people as members. Nevertheless, AW volunteers who are already fighting for animal rights are not given an opportunity to be a part of the SPCA. Amidst all these drawbacks, animals are the ones bound to suffer," says Tarun Agarwal, anti-cruelty officer, PfA (People for Animals).