Man From Karnataka Swallows Krishna Idol Unintentionally

A metal object was allegedly removed from a 45-year-old man's neck by medical professionals at KLE's Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital.

A male patient with a history of swallowing a foreign body which is a miniature idol of Lord Balarishna presented to the ENT department of KLE Hospital with complaints of breathing problems, throat pain, and painful swallowing. A local doctor had examined him, and an X-ray of his chest revealed a picture of Lord Krishna lodged in his neck.

A detailed review of the patient's past found that he had a daily morning ritual of drinking holy water (prasad) with an idol of Balakrishna submerged in the container. However, the physicians claim that he accidentally swallowed the idol when consuming holy water a few days ago.

The patient underwent emergency surgery to eliminate the foreign body after endoscopy confirmed this diagnosis. The left foot of the idol was impaled in the patient's feeding pipe, so it was a difficult situation to solve.

The entire idol was eventually removed by endoscopy through the mouth after much effort and manipulation, and symptoms were immediately relieved. The intricate procedure was carried out by Drs. Chaitanya Kamat, Vinita Metgudmath, and Priti Hajare.