Man In Karnataka Murder And Hide His Wife's Body In Barrel

Uttara Kannada district, strangled his wife to death after she doubted his loyalty. He then placed her body in a barrel and dumped it in a forest. The perpetrator and two other people who assisted him in disposing of the body have been detained by Haliyal-Dandel police. A man in Haliyal,district, strangled his wife to death after she doubted his loyalty. He then placed her body in a barrel and dumped it in a forest. The perpetrator and two other people who assisted him in disposing of the body have been detained by Haliyal-Dandel police.



The accused, Tukaram, who is 10 years her junior, was accused of infidelity by the victim, Shantakumari, and they constantly clashed over this. The accused tried to tell her throughout their argument that her suspicions were unfounded, but she didn't buy it. Tukaram started assaulting her and strangling her after becoming enraged. On the Haliyal-Belagavi road, in the village of Thergaon, the incident occurred.

Shivanand Katgi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dandeli explsined that the accused put the body in a barrel the morning after the murder with the assistance of two other people, drove the barrel to Anmod Ghat, and discarded it there. After hearing the cries and argument, Rauf Kalbayi, the home's owner, grew suspicious and called the police after seeing the accused's behaviour.

At the checkpoint, the cops started looking for the vehicle. Katgi stated tgat they were unaware of the vehicle's specifics, but we were aware that three passengers would be inside. They discovered one empty vehicle from the Tergaon settlement and during questioning, the main suspect admitted to the murder and showed us where the body was put.

Meanwhile, the woman was on her second marriage, the authorities added. The two people detained have been identified as the driver of the car, Rizwan, a local of Chinchwad in the Khanapur taluk of the Belagavi district, and Sameer Pantoji, a resident of Alnavar and a close friend of the main suspect.