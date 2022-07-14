Man In Mysuru Killed By Friends Over Argument Regarding Lewd Messages

In the Hunsur taluk of the Mysuru district, a young man was killed by his friends for reportedly creating a false Instagram account in the name of his close friend's wife and posting lewd messages and images.



Police reported that Nithin alias Vatara, 25 years old, a resident of Kalkunike village and a gym instructor at Kutty Gym in Hunsur Town, and Manu, 23 years old, a resident of Kalkunike village, killed Beeresh, 23 years old who is a resident of Angatahalli village. Since they all came from nearby villages, the three of them used to play cricket together.

The argument between the friends began after Nithin wed his girlfriend in Bengaluru in February while the couple was still residing in the village. According to the police, Beeresh made a false account for Nithin's wife and posted lewd messages. Beeresh had also made fun of Nithin's meagre pay as a gym instructor and the modest amount he received for family support.

Conflicts between the pals during the previous several months were caused by the incidences. However, Beeresh has asserted his innocence by denying having set up a phoney Instagram account or posting crude comments.

He continued to argue with Nithin since Nithin did not believe him. But Beeresh apparently proceeded to make filthy remarks, which infuriated Nithin. According to the police, Nithin, who was furious about the circumstances, told his friend Manu about the event and asked for his assistance in disciplining Beeresh.

As per the arrangements and their plan, on Tuesday at approximately 2 pm, Manu called Beeresh and requested him to meet them for a discussion in Hunsur Town. Beeresh rides in on a bike with a companion and arrives at the location without sensing any danger. However, while they are headed to Urs College, Nithin requests that Beeresh's companion depart. Nithin forces Beeresh to sit in the middle while Manu rides the bicycle.

Nithin pulls out the knife as the bike approached the bypass route next to the APMC and stabs Beeresh in the neck and back from behind. A timber trader rushes to save Beeresh from the attack as he screams out for assistance. Nithin and Manu shove Beeresh off the bike as they flee the scene out of fear of being apprehended.

As soon as the merchant called the police, they arrived on the scene and transported Beeresh to KR Hospital. Inspector from Hunsur Circle reported that they went to the hospital and recorded Beeresh's statement. However, Beeresh passed away from injuries on Wednesday at 3.30 a.m. After the postmortem, the deceased was given to the family members. They are looking for Nithin and Manu because they both are missing. Police in Hunsur Town have opened an investigation and filed a case.