Man Washed Away While Clicking Selfie At Karnataka's Neersagar reservoir

On Sunday night, a 22-year-old man got lost and washed away in floodwaters at the Neersagar reservoir. Rain, floods, and the onset of night forced the cancellation of the operation to find him. On Monday, the operation will restart with assistance from a team of fire and rescue professionals and Kalghatgi police officers.



The victim, Kiran Rajpur, a resident of Begur village in the Dharwad district, was alleged by the police to have travelled to the dam with his pals. He stumbled and plunged into the flowing waters when he went to the ridge's edge to take a photo, according to eyewitnesses. His buddies tried in vain to find him after he was washed away.



According to the police, the dam receives a lot of people on the weekends. A police officer stated that visitors are constantly being cautioned not to approach the bund too closely by dam management and guards. But many disregard the advice and attempt to get better pictures and images.

Until the water levels drop, the police are going to forbid anybody from going anywhere near the dam. The police official further added that it was almost impossible to survive a fall here due to the strong current. Even experienced swimmers cannot complete it. Family members of the young man who died in the tragedy, Kiran Rajpur, had arrived close to the scene. We returned them. Villagers downstream have been made aware of the accident.