Man Washed Away While Clicking Selfie At Karnataka's Neersagar reservoir
On Sunday night, a 22-year-old man got lost and washed away in floodwaters at the Neersagar reservoir. Rain, floods, and the onset of night forced the cancellation of the operation to find him. On Monday, the operation will restart with assistance from a team of fire and rescue professionals and Kalghatgi police officers.
The victim, Kiran Rajpur, a resident of Begur village in the Dharwad district, was alleged by the police to have travelled to the dam with his pals. He stumbled and plunged into the flowing waters when he went to the ridge's edge to take a photo, according to eyewitnesses. His buddies tried in vain to find him after he was washed away.