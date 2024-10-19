‘Mandya to India’ job fair to connect talent with opportunities

Mandya: The town of Mandya is now playing host to a major employment initiative, the ‘Mandya to India’ job fair, aimed at bridging the gap between job-seeking youth and potential employers. The event, spearheaded by Union Minister for Heavy Industry and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, is being held at Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium on October 18 and 19. This two-day job fair has attracted over 150 leading companies from various sectors, offering more than 3,000 job opportunities. Companies like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Lloyds Metals, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Jindal Steel are participating, with direct recruitment drives being held on-site. Additionally, key players from the automobile industry and representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have set up stalls, engaging with potential candidates. Kumaraswamy emphasised that Mandya district, with its well-established educational institutions, has no shortage of talent. “Many young graduates seek employment opportunities, and this job fair is designed to cater to their needs,” he said. The minister acknowledged that youth from the region frequently approach him for job placements, and while he has tried to assist them individually, he views the job fair as a more substantial solution. Through this initiative, Kumaraswamy aims to secure employment for at least 2,500 youth, directly benefiting their families and communities.

The event also highlights the government’s focus on sustainability, particularly the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in reducing carbon emissions. Kumaraswamy pointed out that HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) is offering job opportunities specifically for engineering graduates related to allied fields. The Union Minister further announced plans to create a dedicated wing within his ministry to provide ongoing support for job seekers, ensuring continuous assistance beyond the job fair.

The job fair is seen not only as an initiative to boost employment but also serves as a critical step in strengthening the local economy by connecting talent with nationwide opportunities.