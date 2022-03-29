Mangalore-Pune air connectivity: Flying start for Indigo

Mangaluru: The summer schedule at Mangaluru International Airport got off to a flying start on March 28th, with the arrival of the first IndiGo flight from Pune at 12.42 am. The inaugural flight, which carried 82 passengers, arrived 38 minutes ahead of schedule at 1.20 am., establishing Pune as the newest destination ever served from this coastal city. At 2.40 am., the 124-passenger flight to Pune took off.

The Mangaluru International Airport experienced late night buzz as this flight was introduced, with the airline Indigo having a brief celebration with passengers and other stakeholders. The usual lamp lighting and cake cutting added to the pre-flight excitement on the ground. Passengers that came early for the early morning trip were invited to join in the celebration, which included cake and other refreshments.

As the plane taxied into the parking lot, the airport organised a traditional water cannon salute. Captain Aman Gupta thanked his six-member crew, which includes first officer Gaurav Singh and cabin staff Mamata Negi, Ashitha Nisar Sayyed, Meenakshi Yadav, and Bhageshwari Gopaldas, by making an onboard aircraft announcement to that effect. Passengers were also aware of the significance of this inaugural flight. Mr S N Bhat, a senior executive in Delhi and a Mangaluru native, says the direct trip with a 30-minute layover in Pune is great for professionals like him. After a layover, the Mangaluru-bound flight arrives in Delhi at 6.55 a.m. Mr Bhat explained that the second option, flying to Delhi, is now time demanding. The flight will operate four times a week the airline officials told.