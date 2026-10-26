Mangaluru Airport Adds Ras Al Khaimah to International Map with Air India Express

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport marked a fresh milestone in its international growth on Monday with the commencement of Air India Express’s direct flights to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The new service took off on the second day of the Winter Schedule 2026, introducing the thriving industrial port city of Ras Al Khaimah as the latest overseas destination from the coastal city.

The inaugural flight IX 871 departed Mangaluru for Ras Al Khaimah carrying 146 passengers, signalling encouraging demand for the newly launched Gulf sector. The return flight IX 872 arrived with 36 passengers.

Air India Express will operate the route twice weekly — on Mondays and Saturdays. The outbound flight IX 871 is scheduled to leave at 9.30 a.m., while the inbound IX 872 is timed to touch down at 6.25 p.m.

Under the Winter Schedule, Mangaluru Airport has 58 international weekly flights. Of these, 38 services are to the UAE — 20 to Dubai, 16 to Abu Dhabi and two to Ras Al Khaimah — with the rest connecting to other key Middle East cities.

Airport authorities highlighted that Ras Al Khaimah’s location, roughly an hour’s drive from Sharjah and Dubai, enhances the attractiveness of the service for expatriates based in the UAE. The route is expected to serve the large migrant community from coastal Karnataka and neighbouring districts, besides catering to leisure and business travellers.

The addition of Ras Al Khaimah takes Mangaluru’s international destinations to nine, complemented by six domestic sectors. This expanded network offers passengers wider travel options and smoother access to important business, leisure and visiting-friends-and-relatives markets.

The launch underscores the sustained confidence of airlines in the Mangaluru market and consolidates the airport’s role as a vital gateway between the region and the Middle East. Officials said the new connectivity will benefit both the diaspora and local travellers while further elevating Mangaluru’s international profile.