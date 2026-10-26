Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Karnataka
News

Nine-year-old dies in accidental strangulation at home in Karnataka

In Short

The incident came to light when the boy’s uncle, Jayananda (42), heard shouts from his brother Ananda Poojari’s house, located nearby, and rushed to the spot. He found the child unresponsive with a rope from a window looped around his neck.

A nine-year-old boy died after a rope accidentally got entangled
X

A nine-year-old boy died after a rope accidentally got entangled 

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Bantwal (Dakshina Kannada): A nine-year-old boy died after a rope accidentally got entangled around his neck while he was playing inside his house in Kukkipadi village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the boy’s uncle, Jayananda (42), heard shouts from his brother Ananda Poojari’s house, located nearby, and rushed to the spot. He found the child unresponsive with a rope from a window looped around his neck.

Family members administered immediate first aid and shifted the boy to a hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.

Police said the boy was playing at home when the rope near the window accidentally tightened around his neck, leading to suffocation.

Punjalakatte police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 and launched an investigation into the accidental death.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Karnataka NewsBantwal NewsChild DeathAccidental StrangulationDakshina Kannada
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X