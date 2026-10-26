- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN meeting in Philippines
- SC refuses to entertain plea of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad
- AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP
- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
Nine-year-old dies in accidental strangulation at home in Karnataka
In Short
The incident came to light when the boy’s uncle, Jayananda (42), heard shouts from his brother Ananda Poojari’s house, located nearby, and rushed to the spot. He found the child unresponsive with a rope from a window looped around his neck.
Bantwal (Dakshina Kannada): A nine-year-old boy died after a rope accidentally got entangled around his neck while he was playing inside his house in Kukkipadi village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.
The incident came to light when the boy’s uncle, Jayananda (42), heard shouts from his brother Ananda Poojari’s house, located nearby, and rushed to the spot. He found the child unresponsive with a rope from a window looped around his neck.
Family members administered immediate first aid and shifted the boy to a hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.
Police said the boy was playing at home when the rope near the window accidentally tightened around his neck, leading to suffocation.
Punjalakatte police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 and launched an investigation into the accidental death.
Liechtenstein Prince arrives in Delhi, set to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday
No Change In November 1 Cong Rally: Kharge urges Traders To Join the Rally
Mangaluru Airport Adds Ras Al Khaimah to International Map with Air India Express
Nine-year-old dies in accidental strangulation at home in Karnataka
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured