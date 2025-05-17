Mangaluru-Bengaluru Day Trains to Be Suspended for Five Months Amid Electrification Work

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: Day time train travel between Karnataka’s coastal and capital cities is set to be significantly disrupted for nearly five months, as the South Western Railway has announced the cancellation of several services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru from June 1 to November 1 due to ongoing electrification work between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road.

The temporary suspension, covering a period of 154 days, is expected to impact daily and weekly commuters as well as seasonal travellers along the key ghat section that links the coast with the state’s hinterland.

The following trains will not run during this period:

Gomateshwara Express (Train No. 16539/40) – Weekly services on Saturdays (Yeshvantpur to Mangaluru) and Sundays (Mangaluru to Yeshvantpur) are cancelled till November.

Tri-weekly Express (Train No. 16575/76) – Cancelled between June and August on alternate days.

Yeshvantpur–Karwar and Karwar–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Train Nos. 16515/16) – Services suspended until the end of October.

Rail users and activists have raised objections over the move, criticising railway authorities for implementing the decision without prior stakeholder consultation or offering viable alternatives such as rerouted services or increased frequency of night trains. Many fear this disruption will severely inconvenience students, office-goers, and tourists during the monsoon season.

Railway officials have assured that the electrification work is crucial for improving operational efficiency and reducing travel time in the long run.