Mangaluru civic body advises against use of plastic flags
Mangaluru: This Independence Day, the Mangaluru City Corporation has called upon citizens to honour the national flag with utmost respect and patriotism. Commissioner Anand C L has urged the public to refrain from using plastic flags during the celebrations, emphasising the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth in the Indian Flag Code.
Commissioner Anand highlighted the significance of using flags made from khadi cloth, which is not only a traditional fabric but also a symbol of the country’s rich heritage. He warned that any violation of the Flag Code would be met with strict legal action, as disrespecting the national flag is a serious offense.
The Commissioner reiterated that it is mandatory to use cloth flags in all official and public displays during the Independence Day celebrations. He stressed that the flag should always be hoisted with dignity, ensuring that it is raised only after sunrise and lowered before sunset, as per the prescribed guidelines. Allowing the flag to remain hoisted at night is strictly prohibited, reinforcing the need for all citizens to observe these protocols with sincerity.