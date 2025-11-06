Live
Mangaluru: Fraudster nabbed
Highlights
Mangaluru: Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 32-year-old Bengaluru resident for allegedly running a fraudulent Instagram account that promised to...
Mangaluru: Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 32-year-old Bengaluru resident for allegedly running a fraudulent Instagram account that promised to perform religious rituals to resolve personal issues instantly. The fraud caused a loss of ₹24.78 lakh to a complainant who contacted the accused through the page, believing the claims.
The accused, identified as Vasudeva R, originally from Gokul Phase-1, Yeshwanthpur, and currently residing in Srinivasa Nagar, Sunkadakatte, was taken into custody on November 4. Police stated that Vasudeva systematically influenced the victim through repeated assurances and emotional persuasion.
