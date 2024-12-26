Mangaluru Gears Up for Kambala

Mangaluru : The much-anticipated eighth edition of the Mangaluru Kambala is set to take place at Goldfinch City, starting at 8:30 am on December 28 and concluding the following day. Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta made the announcement during a press conference, promising an exciting showcase of the coastal region’s cherished tradition.

The event will be conducted by the Mangaluru Kambala Committee and will be presided over by Dr. K Prakash Shetty, chairman of the MRG Group, who has been a staunch supporter of Kambala for the past seven editions of the event. The evening programme on December 28, scheduled for 6 pm, will feature a special stage presentation, followed by the prize distribution ceremony at 8 am on December 29.

Highlighting the event’s cultural emphasis, Chowta revealed plans to engage the younger generation with a "Colour Koota" drawing competition. Open to children aged six and above, the competition aims to inspire participants to connect with Tulunadu’s heritage through art. Every child who participates will receive mementos and attractive prizes.

Adding to the celebrations is a Reels and Photography contest, aimed at capturing the vibrancy of Kambala and engaging the digital-savvy younger generation. The evening stage programme will honour achievers and eminent personalities across diverse fields such as education, sports, entertainment, and religion.

With its rich blend of tradition and modern engagement, the eighth Mangaluru Kambala promises to be a grand celebration of Mangaluru’s cultural legacy.