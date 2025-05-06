Mangaluru Gears Up for Mega Self-Help Group Convention; 1.5 Lakh Women to Attend

Mangaluru: In what is being described as one of the largest cooperative gatherings in the country, over 1.5 lakh women from self-help groups (SHGs) across Karnataka are expected to assemble in Mangaluru on May 10 for a landmark convention organised by Navodaya Self Help Groups.

The convention will witness participation from members travelling in around 3,000 buses from seven districts. All attendees will don blue sarees, presenting a striking display of solidarity and the collective strength of the cooperative movement led by women.

Addressing the media in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar — the pioneer behind the SHG movement in the region — said the convention would deliberate on resolutions aimed at promoting self-reliance among women and scaling up cooperative models across different sectors of the economy.

In a significant development, a delegation led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to attend the event to study the Navodaya model with an eye on replicating it in Maharashtra and beyond.

The convention will also be graced by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other senior state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and prominent cooperative leaders from across India.

Dr. Kumar also confirmed that both Shivakumar and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Veerendra Heggade — who played a pivotal role in launching the movement 25 years ago — will be present for the milestone event.

The gathering is expected to pass key resolutions on strengthening women-led entrepreneurship, deepening financial inclusion, and building resilient rural economic networks through cooperative enterprise.