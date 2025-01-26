Mangaluru set to host second edition of Den Den sea swimming championship

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Surf Club is gearing up for the second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Mangalore Surf Club Beach. With over 200 participants from across India, the championship has witnessed a remarkable increase in registrations, making it one of the most anticipated open-water swimming events in the country.

The highlight of the event is the race around the Den Den vessel, a shipwreck that has become a significant feature of Mangalore’s coastal landscape since 2007. This unique race provides swimmers with an exciting opportunity to compete in open-water conditions, drawing athletes and enthusiasts from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa.

This year, the championship will feature five categories, ranging from 250 metres to a newly introduced 6-kilometre race. Participants include swimmers as young as 10 years, who will compete in the 500-metre category, while older competitors, including those aged 18 and above, will tackle longer distances of up to 6 kilometres. Mangalore Surf Club President Chirag Shambu expressed his excitement over the event’s growing popularity. “This year’s participation numbers have doubled, which is a strong indication of the enthusiasm for open-water sports in India. We remain committed to promoting water safety and establishing Mangalore as a hub for such activities. I thank the Indian Coast Guard and our partners for their support in making this event possible,” he said.

Contest Director Rishabh Shetty emphasised the importance of safety measures. “With more than 20 lifeguards on duty, along with speedboats and surf-boats, we have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of our participants. The overwhelming response to the event is a reflection of the swimming community’s passion for open-water racing,” he added.

The championship is supported by the Indian Coast Guard as Safety Partners, alongside key contributors such as Hollywood Lounge (hospitality), KMC Hospital (medical), We One Aquatic Centre (officiating), and O’cean Beverages (hydration). The Open Water Swimmers Foundation and local fishing boats will also assist in maintaining safety during the event. Apart from being a sporting spectacle, the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship aims to raise awareness about sea safety and position Mangalore as a premier destination for open-water events. Spectators can look forward to a thrilling day of competition and celebration of water sports.