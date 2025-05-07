44-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Businessman's Murder at Mumbai Hotel

A 44-year-old woman, Barkat Rathod, has been arrested by Dindoshi Police for allegedly murdering Imamuddin Mansuri, a 47-year-old businessman, at a hotel in Malad East. Mansuri's body was discovered on May 4, and the autopsy revealed that he had been poisoned and strangled.

Rathod, who had a close relationship with Mansuri, was arrested at Surat railway station after police traced her. The two had been in a personal relationship but were forced to end it when their families became aware of it. The police further revealed that they were also related.

Mansuri, based in Mira Road, had been a prominent businessman in the area. Police detained Rathod based on technical evidence, and she has been booked for murder under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation continues as authorities gather further details.