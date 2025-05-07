  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Crime

44-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Businessman's Murder at Mumbai Hotel

44-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Businessmans Murder at Mumbai Hotel
x
Highlights

A 44-year-old woman, Barkat Rathod, has been arrested for the murder of businessman Imamuddin Mansuri, found poisoned and strangled at a Mumbai hotel.

A 44-year-old woman, Barkat Rathod, has been arrested by Dindoshi Police for allegedly murdering Imamuddin Mansuri, a 47-year-old businessman, at a hotel in Malad East. Mansuri's body was discovered on May 4, and the autopsy revealed that he had been poisoned and strangled.

Rathod, who had a close relationship with Mansuri, was arrested at Surat railway station after police traced her. The two had been in a personal relationship but were forced to end it when their families became aware of it. The police further revealed that they were also related.

Mansuri, based in Mira Road, had been a prominent businessman in the area. Police detained Rathod based on technical evidence, and she has been booked for murder under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation continues as authorities gather further details.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick