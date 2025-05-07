Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Over 300 Flights Cancelled, 25 Airports Shut as India-Pak Tensions Escalate

In a major military operation, the Indian armed forces launched 24 precision missile strikes early on Wednesday morning, targeting nine key terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Among the targets were Muridke and Bahawalpur, which serve as strongholds for terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), respectively.

The strikes, which were carried out around 1:00 AM, led to the death of over 70 terrorists and left more than 60 others wounded. According to sources, the operation significantly weakened the operational capabilities of these groups. JeM leader Maulana Masood Azhar confirmed that 10 members of his family, along with four of his aides, were among those killed in the strikes.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Defence released a statement confirming that the airstrikes targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and executed in the past.

Meanwhile, India’s airspace faced major disruptions as tensions escalated. Over 300 flights were cancelled, and 25 airports, including key hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Srinagar, were shut temporarily due to heightened security and the ongoing situation.

The Indian government had previously planned a nationwide security drill for "effective civil defense" across 244 districts. This drill was set to take place just hours before the missile strikes and was seen as a preparation in the event of further escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously vowed to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice, promising that India would pursue them to "the ends of the earth" and deliver punishment that would exceed their imagination.

As the situation continues to develop, both countries are on high alert, with further military actions and diplomatic discussions expected in the coming days.