Manhunt intensifies for Rajeev Gowda

Chikkaballapur: The man hunt for Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, accused of threatening the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Commissioner, has intensified after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the police over their failure to arrest the accused despite the rejection of his bail application.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister sought a detailed briefing from District In-charge Minister Dr M.C. Sudhakar and expressed concern that procedural lapses may have allowed the accused to evade arrest. The CM reportedly asked why swift action was not taken immediately after the complaint was filed.

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara said he had already issued firm instructions to arrest Rajeev Gowda without delay. “I directed the police to arrest him on the very first day. However, the accused absconded before he could be taken into custody. There is no political pressure or compromise. The police have been told to act decisively,” he said.

Investigators revealed that Rajeev Gowda went into hiding soon after the case was registered and is suspected to have travelled to Mangaluru.

Technical surveillance and call data analysis indicate that he contacted his sister in Bengaluru during this period, leading police to question her extensively over the last three days.

However, before police teams could close in, the accused allegedly fled Mangaluru as well.

Sources said Rajeev Gowda abandoned his vehicle near a railway station and escaped, possibly using a train or bus to avoid detection.

In response, police have launched an extensive search operation, reviewing CCTV footage from railway stations, bus terminals, lodges, hotels and resorts across Mangaluru and adjoining areas. Teams have also been deployed to monitor potential hideouts and trace financial and digital footprints.

Simultaneously, searches were conducted at the accused’s residences in Bengaluru’s Sanjay Nagar and Dollars Colony after obtaining search warrants. Electronic devices seized during the searches are being examined for location data and communication records. Rajeev Gowda’s wife, Sahana, is reportedly not available for questioning, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

The delay in arrest has triggered political debate, especially after BJP leaders questioned the police’s selective urgency in issuing notices in other cases while failing to arrest an accused whose bail plea has already been rejected.