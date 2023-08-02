Manipur violence- State sponsored- Orator

Udupi: Noted Orator and Activist, S Shivasundar, has alleged that the recent atrocities perpetrated by the majority Meiteis on the Kuki tribal population in Manipur are state-sponsored. According to him, the Meiteis were provided with ammunition by security forces to carry out the attacks, and the state government's support has exacerbated the situation, depriving Kukis of their right to live peacefully.

In the past, both Meiteis and Kukis had united against British colonial rule, but today, the two communities are deeply divided, facing unimaginable strife. The conflict initially started when Meiteis demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to purchase land in the hills predominantly inhabited by Kukis. However, the dispute has now escalated into a devastating campaign, targeting Kuki properties.

Addressing a gathering of around 4,000 protesters at Christian High School Ground in Udupi, Shivasundar expressed his disapproval of the Meiteis' demand for ST status, stating that Kukis and Nagas are the deprived classes in Manipur, while Meiteis hold the majority of power. He argued that Kukis and Nagas' concerns about Meiteis' ST status demand were legitimate.

Shivasundar further criticized the state government for targeting Kukis by falsely associating them with opium poppy cultivation. He also made serious allegations against Chief Minister Biren Singh, accusing him of involvement in drug distribution across the country.

Another speaker, Prof. Phaniraj, claimed that the atrocities against Kuki tribals were driven by Hindutva fascism. He urged people to protest against this majoritarianism attitude of the government, warning that it could strengthen further if not addressed promptly. The Supreme Court had previously reprimanded the central government for its mishandling of the situation in Manipur.

Orator Janet Barboza, who also spoke at the protest, highlighted the humiliation faced by women due to the incidents in Manipur. She emphasized that women are highly respected in Indian culture, but the disturbing sight of naked women during the Manipur incidents has raised serious questions about the prevailing environment.

Earlier, a jatha (procession) was carried out from Mother of Sorrows Church to the protest venue to voice the grievances against the ongoing crisis.