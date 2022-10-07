Massive protest by AAP condemning the seizure of Binny school site

Bengaluru: Many workers of Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest on Thursday against the plot to grab the land of Binny school in Binnypete, Bengaluru and raised slogans against the government.

Speaking to the media, the state president of the backward classes section of the Aam Aadmi Party and the leader of the Gandhinagar assembly constituency, Rajasekhar Doddanna said that in 1902, the king of Mysore had given this plot for the education of the poor students of the Binny Mill factory. He alleged that there is a conspiracy to encroach on this historic site, which has been used as a government school for nearly 120 years.

ETA and Binnipet Civil Defense Organization, which came to manage the school, are encroaching on the rear of the site by constructing the school building in front under the guise of reconstruction. Located in the heart of Bengaluru, this plot is around 12,000 square feet and is priced at crores of rupees. Rajasekhar Doddanna said that the local politicians of Binnypete have joined hands with those two organisations to sell the encroached land into many sites. The Aam Aadmi Party workers raised slogans and expressed their anger when the school building was being bulldozed by the JCB. Many local citizens supported the protest.