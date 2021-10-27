Massive railway job racket busted, two arrested

Mysuru: The Mysore Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted a large-scale scandal and arrested two persons for cheating 400 candidates of Rs 22 crore by promising them jobs in the railways.



The arrested identified as Chandragauda S. Patil of Mysore and Shivaswamy, a retired railway employees from Gadag district. The victims reportedly sold land or took loans to pay money to the cheats in the hope of securing jobs in railways. The RPF sleuths recovered 221 signed blank cheques, Rs 4.15 lakh in cash, original certificates of the job aspirants, cheque books, 100 fake railway recruitment orders, 70 TTE's forged catalogues, a laptop, and a computer from the accused.

The incident came to light when strangers took photographs of the railway hospital. The medical superintendent grew suspicious and informed the RPF about the movement of some persons suspiciously and photographing the premises. The RPF took them into custody and, upon inquiry, unravelled a massive fake railway recruitment racket.

The duo mainly trapped poor and gullible youths from rural areas. They collected educational certificates and issued fake call letters, fake medical memo letters and fake appointment orders to the victims. The culprits took money ranging between Rs 3 lakh and 10 lakh from each job aspirant. RPF Inspectors Satheeshan, M Nishad, Venkatesh, Radhakrishna, and other staff participated in the operation. The case has been handed over to NR police station for further inquity.