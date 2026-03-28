Massive security cover for IPL opener between RCB and SRH

City police have assigned nearly 2,000 officers and personnel to oversee the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match scheduled for March 28 at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh revealed these details during a press conference held at the stadium on Thursday.

Six Deputy Commissioners of Police, over 15 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 50 Police Inspectors, 80 Police Sub-Inspectors, along with a large number of Head Constables, Constables, and Home Guard members will be deployed to maintain spectator safety and law and order.

Only ticket holders will be permitted to enter the stadium. Unnecessary gatherings outside the venue or crowding during the arrival of players have been strictly prohibited this time, and clear instructions have been issued to prevent any such disruptions.

Ticket holders will gain entry four hours before the match begins. While 15 to 20 gates were typically opened in previous years, authorities will open 45 gates for this match. A total of 500 CCTV cameras have been installed both inside and outside the stadium, all monitored from a central command centre. All recommendations from the expert committee have been implemented.

Nine ambulances in total with three stationed outside and five inside the stadium, will remain on standby.

Free metro tickets and parking facilities have been arranged for spectators attending the match, with metro services continuing even after the game ends. Additional coaches will be attached to metro trains to handle the rush. The stadium area has been divided into M-1 and M-2 zones for better police deployment.

Seven special teams, each consisting of 15 to 20 personnel, have been formed specifically to prevent people without tickets from assembling around the stadium. A second round of mock drill was conducted at the stadium on Thursday to rehearse crowd protection protocols.