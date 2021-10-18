Master plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Following incessant rains causing flood situation in residential localities and building collapse incidents in Silicon Valley, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday said that a meeting would be convened to prepare a master plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system.

He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the rain affected areas of HSR layout, Madivala, Hosur road, Silk Board Junction on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that action would be taken to deepen the lakes to enhance their storage capacity. Observing that layouts adjacent to Agara lake being inundated, he said that water from around 15-20 lakes situated at a higher level is flowing to Agara lake. Officials are instructed to undertake the repair work of the main drainage and increase the capacity to prevent this, he said.

The CM said that he has instructed officials to construct a separate drainage for layouts around Agara lake within 4-5 months. Action will be taken to separate sewage and drainage water, he added.

Noting the level difference in UGDs in the layouts, the CM said that instructions have been given to fix the issue. Though the capacity of Agara STP is 35 MLD, it is only treating 25 MLD of water. The CM said that during the review, it was also observed that the treated water was flowing into the drainage. Hence the BBMP Chief Commissioner was instructed to immediately take action to direct the treated water to the lakes, he explained.

The CM said that he has directed BBMP, BESCOM and BWSSB to work in tandem.

The CM said that information regarding the situation of potholes in the city is being gathered and a separate meeting would be convened to resolve the matter. Repair works could not be started due to incessant rains. As soon as the rains stop, repair works would be taken up on war footing, the CM promised.