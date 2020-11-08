MBBS classes to begin from next year in Chikkamagaluru medical college

Chikkamagaluru: The long-cherished dream of the people of Chikkamagaluru for a medical college could become a reality soon. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Saturday announced that both the State and Union governments had approved the proposal.

Addressing the media in Chikkamagaluru, Sudhakar said the construction would be launched next month by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. "The design of the building is good and approved by the government, but some changes have been suggested.

Though the deadline for the completion of the entire constriction is 30 months, first year MBBS students can attend the college by next June in a temporary building to be identified. The college would be shifted to the new building once it is ready," the minister said.

"In addition to a medical college in the district, three primary health centers and one urban health center will be upgraded. Already 69 teaching staff has been recruited for four of the 91 primary health centers."

The district hospital that is currently functional at Chikkamagaluru headquarters here would be upgraded and converted into a medical college.

This will effectively meet the requirement of a multi specialty hospital. According to the reports, the government would construct a building for it at a cost of Rs 325 crore with 400 beds. Also, the existing government hospital would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 170 crore, giving patients access to all types of treatment except for cancer, in the district.

"District officials have been instructed to visit the primary health center and taluk health centers every month to ensure good treatment to the people.

It has also been decided to open Jan Aushadhi stores in primary health centers as well in a few days. The process of direct recruitment of 2,500 doctors has already begun. The process will be completed by the end of November" Sudhakar further added.