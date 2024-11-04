MDMA Seized in Mangaluru: Two Arrested in Anti-Drug Operation

Mangaluru: In a significant anti-drug operation, Mangaluru Police have arrested two individuals on charges of chemical drug trafficking. The operation, led by PSI Sevananda and his team, took place on November 2, 2024, at 7 PM, near Bajpe in Mangaluru Taluk.

The suspects, identified as Umar Farooq, son of Abubakkar from Jokatte village, Mangaluru Taluk, and Suhaib Abubakkar, son of Manzoor from Jayanagar, Bajpe, were apprehended based on reliable information. The police seized approximately 50,000 rupees in cash, 9.11 grams of MDMA, two gold chains valued at about 10,000 rupees, and a motorcycle with the registration number KA 19 ET 6717, worth 50,000 rupees.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before the magistrate and are currently in judicial custody pending further investigation.