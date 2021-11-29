Media Captain 12 team champions in cricket tournament

Madikeri: The Media Captain 12 team emerged champions in Kodagu Press Club Premier League Cricket Tournament held here on Sunday. The team beat Kodagu Live 24 Eagles team by 6 runs without loss of wickets. Eight teams participated in the tournament.



Media Captain 12 Team Leader A S Mustafa secured Man of the Match, Best Batsman, Highest runs Awards. While Ismail Kandakare secured Best Bowler, Best Fielder Award, Hemanth Kumar secured Highest Runner in the tournament award. Emerging player Prajwal Rajendra won the Special Prize. Chenna Naik secured Best Wicket Keeper Award and Prajna Rajendra won Best Woman Player award.

The prize was distributed at a function held on Sunday night under the chairmanship of Kodagu Press Club president Ajjamada RameshKuttappa. First prize donor EuphoriazCompany Founder Andy Anand,CEO Oscar Ritchie Charles, and Kodagu District Journalists Association President BR Savita Rai were present.