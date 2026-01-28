Medical student drowns at Gokarna beach, body recovered

A drowning incident occurred at Gokarna beach in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, claiming the life of a young medical student.

The victim has been identified as Kalyani (22), originally from Kerala and pursuing her studies at Koppal Medical College. She had come to Gokarna on a group trip with friends from the college.

While swimming in the sea with the group, Kalyani and another student, Muhammad Ali, were caught in powerful waves and swept away. On-duty lifeguards immediately sprang into action. They managed to rescue Muhammad Ali and bring him safely to shore, where he was treated at the Gokarna Primary Health Centre. He is now out of danger.

Despite an extensive search, Kalyani could not be located on Sunday. Her body was finally spotted and recovered near the shore around 2 am on Monday. The body was shifted to Karwar District Hospital for post-mortem examination and was later handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Gokarna police have registered a case of accidental drowning and are preparing the necessary

documentation.