Medical Students From Ukraine Would Be Accommodated At Karnataka Colleges

Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Minister of Health and Medical Education, declared on Monday that the state will accommodate roughly 700 Ukraine-returned medical students in 60 medical colleges across the state, and that a high-level committee will be constituted to look into their future.



Following a meeting with students at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, the minister made the announcement. Dr Sudhakar clarified that the students would not be officially integrated into the colleges, but that the move was taken to ensure that their learning and practise would continue until a solution was found. He stated that students would not be charged an additional cost.

The principal secretary of the Medical Education Department, the director of medical education, the RGUHS Vice-Chancellor, registrar, and directors and deans of some medical colleges were present at the high-level committee.

He said that the committee will investigate all areas of the pupils' academic prospects and present a report to the State Government. The government will seek the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Union government to take appropriate precautions to protect the student's futures based on the report.

Noting to it that he added that once the committee submits its report, all needful requests will be sent to the Union government, and the NMC will make a final decision.

The students expressed their worries to the minister during the discussion, who promised them that the government will implement the best decision feasible within the current legal and regulatory framework.

Furthermore, in Haveri, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the government intends to classify medical institutions into A, B, and C categories based on the services they provide.

He stated that since management quota seats are quite expensive, our students are seeking for other options to study medicine and are flying abroad. They were exploring a plan to lower college fees based on the universities' categories. The Medical Council of India makes decisions on medical course concerns, and a review is currently underway in this regard.