Mere announcements won’t suffice: Bommai

Gadag: Development of Dalits and backward communities cannot happen merely through verbal announcements and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to believe that mere announcements can fill people’s stomachs, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.

He urged the government to properly allocate the funds reserved for these communities.Speaking to the media in Gadag on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister talks a lot about Dalits.

It’s enough if he properly allocates the funds reserved for SCs and STs. Similarly, there are no specific targets set for schemes meant for backward classes. There are eight OBC corporations, yet not a single one has received funds. They claim to uplift the OBCs, but don’t fund the existing schemes.