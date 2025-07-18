Live
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
- Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy
- Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow
- Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu due to bad weather
Mere announcements won’t suffice: Bommai
Gadag: Development of Dalits and backward communities cannot happen merely through verbal announcements and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to...
Gadag: Development of Dalits and backward communities cannot happen merely through verbal announcements and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to believe that mere announcements can fill people’s stomachs, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.
He urged the government to properly allocate the funds reserved for these communities.Speaking to the media in Gadag on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister talks a lot about Dalits.
It’s enough if he properly allocates the funds reserved for SCs and STs. Similarly, there are no specific targets set for schemes meant for backward classes. There are eight OBC corporations, yet not a single one has received funds. They claim to uplift the OBCs, but don’t fund the existing schemes.