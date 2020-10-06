Minister K Sudhakar directs Kodagu district admin to contain spread of pandemic

Madikeri: Instructions have been given to set new and improved guidelines to ensure corona does not spread from people visiting tourist spots in the State, according to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Minister said norms like compulsory Covid-19 test for tourists, physical checking of the tourists using Police, Health and Revenue department staff at tourist places are under consideration for setting new guidelines.



The Central government has issued instructions for starting schools. But experts are of the opinion that since there is an upsurge in the infection in the State, it is not appropriate to start the classes. Therefore, the government is not considering starting the schools now, said the Minister.

The Minister also held a meeting with district administration and gave instructions to control the spread in the district. There are certain shortcomings in the health services in the district, it will be sorted out soon he said. Measures will also be taken to fulfil the scarcity of medical staff.

Speaking on the mortality rate Dr K Sudhakar said that the district was in the green zone earlier, but mortality has increased after the unlock process.

Certain decisions have to be taken in order to ensure that Dasara celebrations do not lead to widespread transmission. Local MLAs also gave suggestions for strict implementation of the guidelines, minister added.

The highlights of the meetings are as following.

A total of 20 out of 100 people tested in the district came out with positive, 70% of them are under home isolation. Only 30% out of them are being contacted by the health staff. Every positive person should be contacted and registered.

Tracing of the positive persons should be done. Primary and secondary contacts must be traced and tested to control the spread. Penalty has been increased to Rs 1,000 since the response of the public was poor for adhering to guidelines. Death audit should be conducted every day. 22% of the Senior citizens have comorbidities and should be tested and reverse isolated at homes and monitored constantly.

Local people should be inducted to the booth level task force committee. Swabs should be collected at hospitals. Tests should be increased. 500-600 samples are to be tested every day. Contract staff may be hired if required.

Pending works of CHESCOM to be completed on priority. 17 resident doctors to be deployed in taluk hospitals. Reason for increase in Covid cases at Gonikoppa, Napoklu, Suntikoppa must be found and evaluation must be done.

APMC Haats and markets to be conducted in large grounds. Limited tests to be conducted for those involving business works. Vigilance to be kept on those visiting home stays. Covid-19 test is compulsory for tourists visiting Coorg.

There is a need to spread awareness about Covid-19 in various media. Autorickshaws can be used to spread awareness during APMC haat.

Mistakes happened during Onam period in Kerala should not be repeated here, restrictions for gathering more than 50 persons should be done.

There will be restrictions for taking bath at Kaveri Teerthodbhava.

Members of the deceased families can wear PPE kit and participate in the last rights of Covid-19 victims. Minister also instructed to ensure all guidelines are meticulously implemented and followed.