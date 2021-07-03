Minister Sriramulu disowns aide after arrest for misusing name of CM's son

Bengaluru: Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Friday distanced himself from his alleged close aide Rajanna, a day after his arrest on a complaint by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP State vice-president BY Vijayendra that he had misused his name and cheated people.

Rajanna (40) was arrested from a hotel here by the Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday for allegedly cheating some people after convincing them that he was close to Vijayendra, police said. "Raju (Rajanna) is known to me but he is not my personal assistant. I will speak to the Chief Minister and Vijayendra," Sriramulu told reporters here.

He insisted that he was not aware of "anything" related to Rajanna and his dealings. "Since the matter is under investigation, it will be inappropriate for me to speak on this issue, but no one should misuse anyone's name," Sriramulu said. The minister said he got to know about Rajanna's arrest from the media and added that he would comment after the investigation is completed. "I am not the person who protects culprits. Let the investigation be over," Sriramulu said.

When asked what was Rajanna's job in his office, Rajanna said he was never assigned any official work and he was only known to him.

An audio clip went viral among the political circles, in which the accused repeatedly takes the name of Vijayendra claiming that a high profile contract can be granted only if Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra gives green signal and that green signal comes with price, after which the accused demands hefty sum from the businessman.

This audio clip reached Vijayendra, who has already come under the scanner after kickback allegations were levelled against him by some of his own party men.

A senior police officer told reporters that Vijayendra lodged a complaint with regard to this about three days ago and the accused was picked up from the Chalukya Hotel, which is located near the Vidhana Soudha and Chief Minister's official residence, besides several ministers' bungalows are also in the vicinity.

The police added that Vijayendra in his complaint told that neither he knew the accused (Rajanna) nor had anything to do with him. He requested the police to take necessary action against all those involved.

Vijayendra tweeted on Friday asking people to be careful with those who misused his and the minister's name. "While in public life, we cannot doubt those seeking aid. But we cannot afford to be careless. Trouble is often compounded by fraudsters who misuse the name. It is also used by the opponents as a tool to defame," Vijayendra said. He also said the police have taken action on a complaint made with an intention to prevent people from getting cheated and to protect his dignity.

"I appeal to the people to be wary of those who misuse and defame the names of leaders in the public sphere, including myself," Vijayendra said. Meanwhile, police sources said Rajanna had "good contacts" with some contractors and officers.