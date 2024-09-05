Minister takes Namma Metro to attend Nasscom Summit

Bengaluru: The state Minister of IT & BT, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge on Wednesday surprised everyone by chose to travel by Bengaluru’s Namma Metro on the Purple Line.

The Minister journeyed from Vidhana Soudha Metro Station to Whitefield Metro Station to attend the Nasscom Design and Engineering Summit 2024. During the 40-minute ride, he interacted with fellow passengers and gained valuable insights into their daily public transportation experiences in the city. Few commuters urged the minister to run more metro rails as the rails always over crowded. The minister assured to look into the issue.