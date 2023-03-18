Minister V Somanna, BSY to share dais in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara: Minister V Somanna, who was upset with BJP leaders for the past few days, has calmed down to some extent, as former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Minister Somanna would be prepared to share dais at Male Mahadeshwara Hill. Yeddyurappa's name has appeared in the invitation card of the Male Mahadeshwara idol installation ceremony and there are rumours that this program will be a platform for BS Yeddyurappa and Somanna to erase the rift.

According to protocol, only the names of the local people's representatives and those in power should be put in the government programme. But, B.S. Yeddyurappa's name has appeared in the invitation card and it is said that the BJP leaders have prepared this stage at Madappana hill for the two leaders to recite the mantra of unity.

On March 1, BJP National President JP Nadda came to the state to launch the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra which started at Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa also participated in this program. But Somanna, who is the in-charge minister of Chamarajanagara district, was absent from the start of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.

Even then, the opposition parties had issued a statement that there is difference of opinion in the BJP. It was said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not give the grant, and Minister Somanna was keeping distance against his party due to various reasons. Later, the opposition leaders used this issue as a dice and said that Minister Somanna will leave the BJP. There were also rumours in the political circle that he would leave the BJP and join the Congress.

BJP leaders had clarified that Minister Somanna will not leave the party. In the midst of this, BS Yeddyurappa had told some sitting MLAs that they might miss out on the ticket in the next assembly election. Besides, the assembly election is approaching, and minister Somanna has asked the BJP leaders to give a ticket to his son this time. But there were rumours in the political circle that Somanna's son would join the Congress as it was doubtful that he would get a ticket from the BJP this time.

There is also a rumour that the party will give a ticket to Vijayendra, the son of BS Yeddyurappa, who is the BJP state vice-president. So, if the rule of no ticket for politician's children applies to me, it should apply to others as well. BS Yeddyurappa and Vijayendra had expressed their displeasure towards the children of other politicians by implying that if they don't get tickets, we don't either.

After that Minister Somanna did not participate in any of the party programmes even though Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was held all over the state, even though it was held in his district. On Wednesday , Somanna, who expressed his displeasure against BS Yeddyurappa for the first time, travelled to Delhi and directly met the leaders of the high command.. After that Somanna, held a press conference on Thursday , said that , the leaders of the high command cleared our confusions. BS Yeddyurappa is an unquestionable leader, I also grew up in Yeddyurappa's circle. He also said Yeddyurappa is like his father.

The strong leaders of the Lingayat community have come forward from Male Mahadeshwara Hill to chant the mantra of unity between Minister Somanna and BS Yediyurappa who have cleared the confusion. This program which will be held on the threshold of elections will be a plus for the BJP.